Three weeks after the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services filed a lawsuit against Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, a tentative settlement agreement has been reached.
Details of the settlement have not been disclosed, but Saint-Gobain’s Merrimack plant remains in operation.
Although a hearing was scheduled Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, the hearing was canceled. The court was notified that “this case has been settled and that an agreement will be electronically filed with the court,” according to court records.
“NHDES and Saint-Gobain have reached an agreement in principle, but the final agreement is still being worked on and needs to be finalized and approved by both sides, and then filed with the court,” Jim Martin, public information officer for DES, said Tuesday.
DES filed the lawsuit after Saint-Gobain failed to install a regenerative thermal oxidizer to correct contaminated emissions that are impacting groundwater in Merrimack and surrounding communities. The company had one year to install the air filtration device and did not meet the the Feb. 11 deadline mandated by DES.
The lawsuit was filed on the same day Merrimack officials filed similar litigation against DES and Saint-Gobain, claiming the company “continues to poison Merrimack.”
Since that time, Merrimack’s Building and Health Division issued a public health order on March 4 notifying Saint-Gobain to stop activities and operations that result in the emission and deposition of contaminants that violate the Ambient Groundwater Quality Standards, including perfluorinated compounds. The order notified Saint-Gobain that a daily $50,000 penalty will be issued if the violation continues.
“They are obviously still polluting and pumping poison into the air and therefore into the water,” Tom Koenig, town council chairman, said Tuesday.
Koenig says he is frustrated that town officials are not privy to the details of the tentative settlement agreement between DES and Saint-Gobain.
According to court documents, the two parties must file the agreement by April 14 with the court.
“The town hasn’t been able to obtain any terms of that settlement, but Saint-Gobain is still up and running,” said Koenig, stressing that Merrimack is the aggrieved party, as well as surrounding towns that are dealing with contaminated water.
A court hearing has not been held on the separate lawsuit filed by the town against Saint-Gobain and DES in this matter.
Koenig maintained that DES is making deals with Saint-Gobain and ignoring the needs of Merrimack residents, adding the state “folded under pressure” from a multibillion-dollar company.
Lia LoBello, spokesperson for Saint-Gobain, said last month that the company continues to move forward with the air filtration device installation as rapidly as possible.
LoBello stressed that Saint-Gobain has undertaken several initiatives to address the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid in Merrimack, “much of which has been lost in the public narrative.”
Saint-Gobain created a Community Advisory Council, distributed more than 300,000 gallons of bottled water to residents, committed millions to design and install a granular activated carbon filtration system on two public wells operated by the Merrimack Village District, installed 15 miles of water lines and connected about 540 homes to municipal water.
“Critically, even without the regenerative thermal oxidizer running, Saint-Gobain is still on track to not exceed emissions limits for the year,” LoBello said recently, adding Saint-Gobain knew the project was complicated and would be a lengthy process.