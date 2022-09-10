Pease water treatment (copy)
ECT2, which stands for Emerging Compounds Treatment Technologies, was formed in 2013 in Portland and quickly turned to solutions for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, the following year, after learning about contamination at the former Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.  In this file photo taken at a new water treatment facility at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth, resins and granular activated carbon to remove the PFAS from drinking water.  

As towns begin to look for solutions to get forever chemicals out of their waste streams and drinking water supplies, a Maine company is pioneering work on ways to remove the toxic compounds and apply technology that can destroy them in real-world situations.

The engineer leading the company's research and new product development believes it is about a year away from demonstrating complete destruction of the chemicals at an on-site pilot project and one to two years away from a full-scale installation.