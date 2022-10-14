As countries scrutinize mineral supply chains needed to fuel the clean energy transition, one potential source is hiding in junk drawers and trash cans all over the world.

An estimated 5.3 billion phones will fall out of use this year, according to data from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) for the Global e-Waste Monitor - adding to what researchers call a largely untapped "urban mine" that could be used for new technology like solar panels, wind turbines and electric-vehicle batteries.