A push to open up more national forest land for timber harvesting is spurring debate in New Hampshire.
The National Association of Home Builders is urging Congress to increase lumber production on federal lands to help reduce supply shortages and reduce costs. Multiple statewide groups, including the New Hampshire Home Builders Association and New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association, say more of the land in the White Mountain National Forest could be opened for timber harvesting.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests supports harvesting, if done “responsibly,” the environmental group says. The Sierra Club opposes it.
Matt Mayberry, executive director of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, says there are responsible ways to open up more land to be harvested.
“When you look at the federal lands and the White Mountain National Forest they only harvest at any given time a very small portion of the forest,” he said.
The association calls for “safe, practical and professional” harvesting, which can help support a healthy forest, Mayberry said.
“We are not talking about strip mining,” he said. “We are not talking about wiping out thousands of acres.”
Increasing lumber production across the United States could help reduce the cost of new homes. The recent spike in lumber prices has increased the costs of new homes by about $29,833, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Even after the recent declines, framing lumber prices are still roughly twice as high as they were in April 2020, according to the association.
Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, told lawmakers at a forum conducted by Republican members of the House Natural Resources Committee that federal lands produced between 10 billion and 12 billion board feet from the mid-1950s until the mid-1990s. Since then, about 1.5 billion and 3.3 billion board feet per year have been harvested.
“We must strike a more appropriate balance in how we manage our national forests,” Fowke told lawmakers. “Doing so will restore the health of one of our great natural resources and offers the potential to reinvigorate the forestry industry while improving housing affordability.”
The White Mountain National Forest likely won’t make much of a dent in the demand for framing lumber. The forest is mostly made up of hardwood trees, while softwood is used to frame houses, said Jasen Stock, executive director of the Timberland Owners Association.
Mayberry said while the harvesting won’t produce much framing lumber or plywood it would still be worth pursuing.
“There is a market for hardwood for furniture, floors or cabinetry,” he said.
The increase of hardwood production in the Northeast could allow lumber producers in other areas of the country to focus on softwood, Mayberry said.
More than 80% of the state’s land mass is forested, according to the Timberland Owners Association.
The White Mountain National Forest is made up of nearly 800,000 acres, more than half of which are protected from harvesting. Beside producing wood products, harvesting is done to improve recreation and to create trails, vistas and wildlife habitat.
Less than 1% of the forest is harvested at any given time. The forest allows up to 24 million feet of timber to be harvested annually, but only averages about 11 million annually, according to a forest spokesperson. A million board feet can build about 100, 1,880-square-foot homes.
The National Association of Home Builders is also hoping to resolve a long-standing trade dispute with Canada over softwood lumber imports.
Forest management
Mayberry says a well thought out harvesting plan makes for a healthier forest.
Stock said the association works with officials at the White Mountain National Forest to come up with a management plan.
“They could do more management on that forest,” he said. “We regularly remind them of that.”
Factors include natural mortality of the trees and new growth.
“Its growth is far exceeding removals,” Stock said. “It is getting to be a very old forest.”
Harvesting in any national forest in the country faces tough hurdles of “regulatory and bureaucratic hoops,” Stock said.
“Anything to help streamline the process, we’re all for it,” he said.
Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, said responsible harvesting creates a diverse wildlife habitat. The wood used to build homes creates a less carbon footprint than other building materials and stores carbon long term.
The industry relies on the regrowth of trees, so any harvesting needs to be done responsibly, Mayberry said.
“It is very similar to when you see a farmer working a field,” he said. “They don’t plant the same crop year after year after year because it takes nutrients out of the ground. They actually rotate the crops.”
Harvesting also offers other recreation opportunities such as trails for cross-country skiing or off-road vehicles.
“It benefits everybody,” Stock said.
Drawbacks
The Sierra Club, a grassroots environmental organization, has long opposed increased harvesting in the national forest.
“NH Sierra Club adamantly opposes increasing logging activity in the White Mountain National Forest,” said Catherine M. Corkery, New Hampshire chapter director, in a statement. “Loggers historically have not achieved the current logging limits and do not produce the type of wood for construction.”
She pointed out climate change.
“Raising logging outputs is foolhardy. Forests naturally capture the carbon without expensive technology or the hand of men,” she said. “The climate crisis is breaking down the floodgates, burning wild forests, filling the sky with soot, rising sea levels while leaving death and destruction.”
The Forest Society supports sustainable harvesting on national forests, Savage said.
What’s next?
Opening more federal land is just one way to boost the industry, Mayberry said.
The National Association of Home Builders hasn’t announced how it plans to further advance the effort.
Some, like Stock and Savage, don’t think the move will make a huge impact in the lumber industry.
“Rising costs of lumber products is a current market challenge, no doubt,” Savage wrote in an email to the Union Leader. “I’m not convinced increasing supply from National Forests would address that need.”
Mayberry does not think there is a “magic number” in terms of boosting production.
“We need to have complete conversations on the local, state and federal levels of what we want our forests to look like, what we want our energy consumption to look like and what we want for economic activity in the state,” he said.