It is the tiniest of woodland animals that play an essential role in keeping forests healthy and thriving, according to new research from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station.
Ryan Stephens, lead researcher of the experiment station-funded project, said that in New England, all trees form a mutually beneficial relationship with either arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) or ectomycorrhizal (ECM) fungi, which produce fruiting bodies that occur below ground (truffles) or above ground on the forest floor (mushrooms).
“Small mammals such as mice, voles, chipmunks, and shrews play an important ecological role by eating truffles and mushrooms and dispersing spores to new areas. This dispersal is particularly important as trees regenerate following disturbances such as timber harvests,” Stephens said.
These fungi colonize plant roots and increase nutrient and water uptake of trees. In exchange, trees provide mycorrhizal fungi with sugars. Many tree seedlings require colonization by such fungi for survival and growth.
Since different fungal species enhance plant growth and fitness during different seasons and under different environmental conditions, maintaining diverse fungal communities is vital for forest composition and drought resistance, researchers say.
However, after timber harvests, fungal diversity is reduced when host trees die. What helps fungal spores find their way back to locations where new stands of tree are growing?
To effectively disperse fungal spores, small mammals must scatter spores of the correct type of fungi (AM or ECM) in sufficient quantities and to appropriate locations where tree seedlings are regenerating.
Determining the role of small mammals in dispersing these fungal spores is key to understanding how to maintain these interactions.
Researchers found that small mammals such as rodents and shrews were adept at distributing mycorrhizal fungi, with some mammals disbursing AM fungi and other mammals distributing ECM fungi.
However, more mammals ate AM fungi, making dispersal of AM spores more resilient to changes in the mammal community than spores of ECM fungi, which were primarily only dispersed by one species, the southern red-backed vole.
“By using management strategies that retain downed woody material and existing patches of vegetation, which are important habitat for small mammals, forest managers can help maintain small mammals as they are important dispersers of mycorrhizal fungi following timber harvesting. Ultimately, such practices may help maintain healthy regenerating forests,” Stephens said.