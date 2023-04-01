GREEN-BURIALS

The green burial site of Nancy Brennan at Congressional Cemetery. Brennan died last September, after helping design its “Circle of Life” section.

Mia Zinn was a member of her middle school ecology club, had planted a reflection garden and had implored public officials to preserve a local woods, and when she became terminally ill, she wanted to become a tree. So, the day after she died, her father, Chris Zinn, visited Serenity Ridge Natural Burial Cemetery and Arboretum in Baltimore County, a 45-minute drive from the family’s home in Abingdon, Maryland. He was drawn to a wooded area that opened up to a wedge of western sky.

“That was the perfect spot,” he said. “It reminded me a lot of an area that we hiked many, many times near here.”

A tour group at Serenity Ridge. 
Sharon Metcalf explains to a group about green burials at Congressional Cemetery. Metcalf has reserved a plot of her own.  