As residents collect yard waste this fall, the town of Derry is encouraging people to dispose of them properly.
“Improper disposal of yard waste can be a source of water pollution, so residents are asked to avoid raking leaves into or nearby storm drains, ditches, creeks, or rivers,” the town said in a news release.
Yard waste dumped in or near wetlands or surface waters is also against the law, said town officials, who also encourage residents to consider mulching or composting yard waste then using it as fertilizer and mulch in the spring.
Residents also may drop off their yard waste at the Derry Transfer Station for composting. Call 432-4650 for more information.