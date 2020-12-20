Nashua officials have approved the final phase to replace the aging turbine at the Jackson Mills hydroelectric facility.
Built in 1984, the facility has been breaking down in recent years and is in need of a new turbine and generator, according to city officials.
“Essentially, what we will be doing is tearing down the existing powerhouse, pulling out the turbine, putting in a new turbine and putting a new powerhouse back over the top of it,” said Deb Chisholm, waterways manager for the city.
The city has two hydroelectric facilities on the Nashua River -- the Jackson Mills Dam and the Mine Falls Park Dam.
“We sell the power from both of those,” Chisholm said.
This week, the aldermanic finance committee approved spending $2.6 million of a previously approved $6.2 million bond for improvements to aging infrastructure at the two hydroelectric facilities. The $2.6 million is to remove the old turbine at Jackson Mills.
Sarah Marchant, community development director, said this is the third and final part of a three-phase series to replace the Jackson Mills turbine, which she described as a specialized and complex process.
“We have been working on this project, to get it to this point, for three years,” said Marchant.
The Jackson Mills hydroelectric facility was returned to city ownership at the end of a long-term lease in 2014; it is currently operated by Essex Power Services, Inc., which handles the maintenance, operations and administration of the plant.
The city has hired The H.L. Turner Group as the project engineer and has contracted with Mavel Americas to fabricate the new turbine, according to a memo from Marchant.
“The project has been repaired twice since 2015 in an attempt to keep it going until we can get started on a replacement,” she said.
The city closed on its acquisition of the Mine Falls Park Hydroelectric Facility in 2017 -- a purchase that was nearly 30 years in the making. Nashua now owns both of the city’s dams and hydroelectric facilities on the Nashua River.
Mine Falls Park is a 3 megawatt hydroelectric facility, while Jackson Mills is a 1 megawatt hydroelectric facility.
“We get almost double for the same power produced out of Jackson,” said Marchant, noting Jackson Mills is a net-metered project and the profit is significantly higher.