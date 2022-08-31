BEIJING  - China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

In response to the visit on Aug. 2-3, China on Aug. 5 suspended bilateral cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including climate talks and dialog between senior-level military commanders.