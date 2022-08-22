Ongoing drought in California

Local residents walks along Folsom lake while extreme weather conditions, including record-breaking heat waves, are the latest sign of climate change in the western United States, where wildfires and severe drought have emerged as a growing threat, near Sacramento, California, U.S., August 15, 2022.

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

The U.S. government will spend more than $500 billion on climate technology and clean energy over the next decade under three recently enacted laws, an analysis by non-profit RMI found.

The tally is based on this month's Inflation Reduction and CHIPS acts and last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Together they fund climate-related research and pilot studies and support manufacturing.