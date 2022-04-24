Piloting this spring, the University of New Hampshire’s Carbon Clinic provides undergraduate students with real-world opportunities to step out of the traditional classroom and work with both faculty mentors and public and private sector leaders.
“It is an immersive, applied learning project, providing an exciting and rigorous educational platform for UNH students to learn about environmental reporting and greenhouse gas accounting,” said Carbon Clinic Instructor Dr. Allison Leach.
Students also engage and assist organizations and communities across northern New England to become part of a shift toward a low-carbon world and reduce harm caused by global climate change.
According to Bradford Paige, president of Kennebunk Savings, one of two organizations part of the pilot, the Carbon Clinic has helped them evaluate their carbon inventory and work toward their goal of carbon neutrality.
“Businesses are made up of people and technology and, as such, have a significant carbon footprint,” he noted. “The business community must lead by example in understanding their footprint and minimizing its impact.”
Carbon Clinic Co-Instructor Jennifer Andrews cited several benefits for the participating organizations, including access to a talent pipeline of highly motivated emerging young professionals and a depth of expertise around carbon accounting and climate action planning.
“Organizations also learn about a structure and process by which to advance their climate and sustainability leadership efforts and the chance to engage with a community of other leading organizations,” she said.
Students also benefit from the clinic, as Leach said they not only learn effective and marketable sustainability skills and concepts that can benefit future employers and their communities, but also skills in professional communication and collaboration.
“What we often hear from students in doing this work is that they gain a new appreciation for the complexity of this work and the nuance of it,” she said. “They develop more patience and empathy and appreciation for the organizations and individuals with whom they are working, which makes them better collaborators and problem-solvers.”
Andrews agreed and said students also gain a sense of hope, agency and connection.
“They become savvier champions and citizens and able to better understand and evaluate various environmental leadership claims — whether those are coming from corporations, politicians or community leaders,” she noted.
In anticipation of the course offered through UNH’s Paul College this fall, open to any major, Andrews said they have already begun to talk with a range of potential and interested organizations.
“These range from a New Hampshire-based manufacturing business to a small local town with set carbon reduction goals, and small nonprofits interested in inspiring their patrons and supporters to focus on climate action,” she said.
The need for the Carbon Clinic has never been greater, according to Leach, who cited a February 2022 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as the most urgent call for action to date.
“The report stated, ‘Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks,’” she quoted.
Citing UNH’s more than 20-year commitment to learning how to track and reduce its own institutional carbon footprint, Andrews said they now possess depth of knowledge as well as applied experience.
“We’ve reduced our own campus carbon footprint by more than half in that time, and we’ve done so in a way that was efficient and fiscally responsible,” she said. “The sustainability challenges that we face as a society are massive and complex. UNH’s experience demonstrates we can address them and that every individual and organization have an important role to play.”
To learn more about the Carbon Clinic, or other sustainability initiatives, visit unh.edu/sustainability. To learn more about the Sustainability Indicator Management and Analysis Platform (SIMAP), a carbon and nitrogen footprint tool developed by Leach and Andrews, visit unhsimap.org.