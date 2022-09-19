DURHAM — Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have been awarded a three-year grant totaling $3.4 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. The team will study the thawing of Arctic permafrost — ground or soil that remains frozen throughout the year — to see its effects on lakes and streams, potentially converting into methane or carbon dioxide, greenhouse gases that can fuel climate change.

“We know that the Arctic is warming at four times the rate of other places and when these frozen areas begin to thaw, carbon — dead plant material — can be released into nearby lakes and streams where it can then be converted into gas emissions by microbes that further fuel the thawing cycle,” said Ruth Varner, professor of Earth sciences and lead principal investigator of the study. “Simply put, more methane equals more warming and trying to figure out the link between these microbes and the gas emissions is critical for dealing with climate change.”