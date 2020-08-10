University of New Hampshire researchers have teamed up with colleagues from Pennsylvania State University to investigate whether a byproduct of the seafood industry could help manage one of the most devastating fruit diseases facing the U.S. apple industry.
UNH graduate student Liza DeGenring is investigating the development of new tools to manage apple scab for Northeast farmers, according to a UNH news release. Specifically, she is investigating the combination of beneficial microbes with a natural compound called chitosan, a byproduct of mostly shrimp shells from the seafood industry.
“Both farmers and apple consumers would like alternative options for controlling apple scab. Chitosan has shown promise in other research in reducing disease, and there is a potential to use it to suppress disease in tree fruit production,” DeGenring said in the news release.
The New Hampshire tree fruit industry includes 228 farms growing 1,701 acres of tree fruit, valued at $9.3 million.
Apple scab, caused by the fungus venturia inaequalis, is a significant threat to growers in the Northeast because of the warm, moist conditions during the growing season that favor disease development. Apple scab can cause up to 100% crop loss and a significant reduction in fruit marketability.
“Reduced fruit quality is a major concern for the New Hampshire tree fruit industry since NH growers primarily market retail sales of fresh apples through pick-your-own, farm stands, and direct sales to grocery stores. Apple scab lesions on the fruit can result in decreased revenue to the grower due to consumers’ low threshold for imperfections on their apples,” DeGenring said.
According to the news release, many beneficial microorganisms associated with plants have been commercialized and sold as biopesticides to reduce plant diseases. Widespread adoption of biopesticides, however, has been limited due to inconsistencies in their effectiveness.
“Because biopesticides are living products, their activity is affected by environment. Biopesticides often fail to grow and maintain high enough population levels in the orchard, or do not produce antifungal compounds at levels necessary to suppress the disease. It is increasingly recognized that solving these issues is key to increasing adoption of biopesticides.
"I am investigating a way to enhance biopesticide effectiveness using chitosan," DeGenring said in the news release. "There is evidence that chitosan may act as a food source for the biopesticides and stimulate production of antifungal enzymes, thereby enhancing their usefulness.”
Chitosan has shown to be effective in reducing plant disease and preserving fruits and vegetables during storage and transport. Researchers at UNH would like to extend this research to investigate the effect of a chitosan application during crop production and in combination with an application of biopesticides.
DeGenring is working with NH Agricultural Experiment Station researcher Anissa Poleatewich, an assistant professor of plant pathology and DeGenring's faculty advisor. According to Poleaewich, apple growers in New England and the mid-Atlantic region have been battling apple scab and fire blight for decades.
“Much of what we know today about the disease is based on work done by William MacHardy, professor emeritus of plant biology (at UNH)," Poleaewich said in the news release. "New Hampshire tree fruit growers have a strong history of collaboration with UNH to develop and adopt more environmentally and economically sustainable practices."
Poleaewich said in the 1980s, MacHardy and colleagues developed disease-forecasting models that growers still use today to predict outbreaks and apply fungicides only when disease risk is high.
DeGenring said the success of sustainable agriculture in the United States will increasingly rely on the integration of biologically-based methods with conventional agricultural practices that rely on fungicides. Her collaborators on the project include George Hamilton and Jeremy DeLise, both with UNH Cooperative Extension, and Kari Peter at the Pennsylvania State University Fruit Research and Extension Center.
The work is supported by the NH Agricultural Experiment Station through joint funding of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture.