Small mammals such as mice and chipmunks who are not picky eaters play a more important role than previously known in dispersing the spores of wild mushrooms and truffles, according to research from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
According to a UNH news release, mushrooms and truffles are key components to forests where they colonize the roots of plants and assist with water and nutrient uptake. They also play a fundamental role in helping reestablish plants following wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and the retreat of melting glaciers.
The research was conducted by Ryan Stephens, a postdoctoral researcher, and Rebecca Rowe, associate professor of natural resources and the environment, the UNH news release states.
Scientists spent three years collecting and analyzing more than 1,200 scat samples collected from small mammals at the Bartlett Experimental Station in the White Mountain National Forest to determine the types and amounts of spores they are dispersing.
“Most mushroom spores only disperse a short distance from the cap by wind,” Stephens said.
“Truffles fruit below ground and cannot disperse on their own. To aid in their dispersal, small mammals such as voles, mice, and chipmunks consume mushrooms and truffles and deposit the spores to new areas in their scat. Thus, similar to pollinators, small mammals serve an important role in ecosystems as dispersers of mycorrhizal fungi.
Mycorrhizal fungi are the spores produced in fruiting bodies such as mushrooms and truffles. Some tree species cannot survive without the fungi.
Rodents such as mice and chipmunks disperse fungal spores at a time when many seeds are germinating, the news release states. Stephens explained that this is the period when mycorrhizal colonization is key for the survival and growth of tree seedlings.
Previously, scientists thought only specialists such as northern flying squirrels and southern red-backed voles that consume fungi as their main food played the most important role. Experiment Station scientists wanted to determine if species that do not specialize in eating fungi but still feed on it also contribute to spore dispersal.
Rowe said the research “demonstrates that both specialist and generalist rodents are important for dispersal of mycorrhizal fungal spores.”
Going forward, scientists will investigate if small mammals play an important role in dispersing mycorrhizal fungi after timber harvests and clear cuts. since mycorrhizal fungi die when trees are removed.
Small mammals may play a key role in bringing spores of mycorrhizal fungi into clear cuts, which would help repopulate the fungal community and aid in tree regeneration.
This research was presented in January in the journal “Ecology,” the news release said.