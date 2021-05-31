Red lights don’t stop just cars, University of New Hampshire researchers discovered as they investigated a relative of the jellyfish plaguing the aquaculture industry.
“Ultimately this research will be used to prevent Ectopleura larvae from choosing aquaculture nets and structures to live on,” Sydney Birch, a doctoral student in molecular and evolutionary systems biology, said in a UNH news release. “This could help reduce the price to farm marine species like salmon and oysters. It will not only provide healthier seafood, but could reduce consumer costs for seafood,”
The pesky little jellyfish-like animal sometimes chooses to live on aquafarming equipment.
“The problem is that Ectopleura crocea are clogging up these nets and structures, which reduces the waterflow to farmed seafood,” said Birch, whose research is being funded by the NH Agricultural Experiment Station. “This robs the seafood of vital nutrients, which can negatively impact the growth and quality of seafood.”
Ectopleura larvae use a combination of light, taste, and touch information to choose when and where to metamorphose into the adults that create the problems for the aquaculture industry. Ectopleura accounts for as much as 10% of the total production cost of farmed seafood.
Birch combined both genetics and behavioral experiments that tested the effects of different colors of light, chemicals involved in taste, and different surface textures to pinpoint what sensory pathways the larvae are using to identify a good habitat, the news release said. She found that larvae were least likely to call aquaculture production systems home when there was a surface texture and no biofilm. And it turns out, larvae don’t like red light.
Scientists believe the larvae are exhibiting a phenomenon called Multisensory Integration (MSI), which is occurs when an animal incorporates information from more than one sense and behaves differently as a result. The process has been highly researched in animals with brains, but less research has been done on animals that lack brains like these larvae.
The research is considered vital to the state’s oyster-dominated aquaculture industry, in which the number of farms grew faster than any other state — a 229% increase — from 2013 to 2018, according to the U.S. Census of Aquaculture. New Hampshire had nearly $1 million in sales from aquaculture in 2018.
“These results support the behavioral results that we found from the larval settlement study that larva can decipher and respond to all three cues (light, taste and touch). This is pretty fascinating since these larvae do not have brains to process all of this information,” Birch said.
Globally, more than 50% of all human-consumed seafood is produced by aquaculture.
“The economic impact to aquaculture of fouling marine species is significant,” said Agricultural Experiment Station scientist David Plachetzki, associate professor of molecular, cellular, and biomedical sciences in the UNH College of Life Sciences and Agriculture.
“In Great Bay and in Newcastle shellfish fisheries, workers expend much effort removing fouling organisms from culture systems annually. Often, this procedure must be done intermittently throughout the growing season at significant cost,” Plachetzki said.