AS A LAND, SEA AND SPACE Grant Institution, the University of New Hampshire has been dedicated to the public good for more than 150 years, a mission aptly expressed through its Sustainability Institute. The oldest endowed, university-wide sustainability program in U.S. higher education, the Sustainability Institute boasts a national (and international) reputation.
“We are one of only nine institutions in the world to have achieved Platinum, the highest level of achievement in the Sustainability Tracking and Rating System,” said Dr. Tom Kelly, Executive Director of the Sustainability Institute.
According to Kelly, who also serves as chief sustainability officer at UNH, sustainability at the university goes well beyond environmental or ecological concerns.
“It has always been about people as well as the planet, strong democratic institutions, access to healthy and affordable food, racial equity and other things that ultimately ‘sustain us’ as a human community,” he explained. “We believe there is no true sustainability without equity and justice for all.”
Task forces and priorities
Sustainability is a collective undertaking, as Kelly said UNH has a Sustainability Task Force composed of staff, faculty and students to ensure a coordinated effort and a shared vision regarding higher education’s role in sustainability.
“We also have several other sustainability-related committees and task forces,” he said.
Examples of these committees and task forces include one in energy, zero waste, and investor responsibility. Diverse outcomes from these efforts include, but are not restricted to:
• Reduction in UNH’s carbon footprint by more than half since 2001.
• Free tuition for New Hampshire students receiving Pell grants.
• Compost system for food waste from the dining halls.
“You will see that sustainability is explicitly woven across all four of UNH’s strategic priorities, as outlined by President James Dean, and is a cultural value,” said Fiona Wilson, UNH’s Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer and Director of the Sustainability Institute.
These priorities are to enhance student success and well-being, expand academic and research excellence, embrace New Hampshire, and build financial strength.
Community partnerships
This future involves numerous partnerships.
“The Sustainability Institute serves as the backbone organization for multiple regional sustainability networks to help support and advance sustainability in our communities, such as the NH Food Alliance and NH Farm to School,” Wilson said.
UNH also explicitly supports the community through hands-on learning programs in sustainability.
“UNH students are supported and trained to work with local businesses, non-profits, and municipalities,” she said. “They help those organizations with key sustainability projects.”
According to Wilson, UNH is guided by the belief it has a tremendous opportunity and obligation as a public university to contribute to a sustainable future.
“This is all the more meaningful as we continue to live through a global health pandemic alongside what was already being recognized as a pivotal decade in human history,” she said.
This ‘pivotal’ decade includes wrestling with the climate crisis and associated ecological, economic and health impacts.
“We also continue to grapple with issues of racial injustice, equity and human well-being,” she said.
While an international leader in sustainability, Wilson said UNH is committed to serving as a valuable and trusted sustainability resource for the state in many ways.
“We hope community members will reach out and find out how we can support you and how we can collaborate around our shared sustainability goals,” she said.
