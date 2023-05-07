The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission approved a plan by Unitil to build a 5-megawatt solar farm in Kingston.
The facility will be located at 2 Mill Road and 24 Towle Road, according to the application. The project will be next to an existing Unitil substation and will likely be the largest in the state.
The energy will be delivered directly to Unitil’s distribution system, so the project will benefit its customers, according to the application.
"The Kingston Solar Project will optimize energy production through the use of single-axis tracking solar panels that rotate on a single point throughout the course of a day, adjusting position to track the sun from east to west," the application reads.
New Hampshire statutes allow utilities to invest in such projects as long as they are less than 6% of the company’s total peak load, according to Alec O'Meara, a spokesman for the utility.
For Unitil, 6% is about 18 megawatts, which is below the threshold, he said in an email to the Union Leader.
“One of the values often cited for such projects is that the electricity is generated locally and does not have to travel large distances before being used, something that lowers transmission costs for customers and creates greater system efficiency,” O’Meara said.
A company affiliate, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Co. operates a 1.3-megawatt solar facility in Fitchburg, Mass. The facility consists of more than 3,700 solar panels.
“We believe this project will provide lower, more stable energy costs within an increasingly volatile supply market,” O'Meara said.
Unitil hopes to start construction later this year with the system coming online by the end of 2024.