FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden departs for a weekend visit to Camp David from the White House, in Washington

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden depart for a weekend visit to Camp David from the White House in Washington, U.S. July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- The United States and China will look to revive efforts to combat global warming this week, in bilateral meetings that observers hope will raise the bar on ambitions ahead of UN-sponsored climate talks in late 2023.

The talks follow two other high-level U.S. visits to China this year, as the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters work to stabilize a relationship strained by trade disputes, military tensions and accusations of spying.