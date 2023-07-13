FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry testifies during a hearing on the State Department's climate budget on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing on the State Department's climate budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 13. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate change, told a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Kerry, a former secretary of state, was asked during a hearing before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee whether the U.S. would contribute to a fund that would pay countries that have been damaged by floods, storms and other climate-driven disasters.