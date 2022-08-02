The tree recognized as the tallest in the world is now off-limits to visitors.

The National Park Service announced last week that it is discouraging hikers from visiting Hyperion, an old-growth redwood in Northern California that holds a Guinness World Record for height at 380 feet, 9.7 inches, according to a 2019 measurement. People who are caught in the closed area of Redwood National and State Parks could face a $5,000 fine and six months in jail, NPS says.