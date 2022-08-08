Record sustained high temperatures this summer across Europe, the United States and other parts of the world have brought into focus both the benefits and challenges of a global society increasingly dependent on air conditioning. In places where air conditioning is unusual or nonexistent, record-shattering heat is taking a deadly toll.

In much of the United States, air conditioning is fairly ubiquitous, however. The technology grew and developed here in critical ways, and helped shape the politics and history of the United States itself. Its spread across the country - early in Washington, D.C., and then across the South and Sun Belt - helped to transform the movement of Americans and regional distribution of political and economic power since World War II. This history shows how changes in the built environment have contributed to the climate crisis and points to the urgency of transforming our buildings to mitigate the effects.

Joseph M. Siry is a professor of architectural history at Wesleyan University and author of "Air-Conditioning in Modern American Architecture, 1890-1970."