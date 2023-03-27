A day after Philadelphia residents flocked to grocery stores to stock up on water bottles, city leaders worked to assure residents their tap water was safe on Monday — at least for now — even as questions lingered about the cause of a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

Authorities were still assessing why a chemical plant late Friday spilled thousands of gallons of an acrylic polymer into a tributary of the river, Philadelphia’s main water supply. The spill prompted authorities to warn residents to avoid drinking tap water. Those advisories have since been lifted.