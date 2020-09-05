N ew Hampshire’s great outdoors, traditionally an escape from the problems of the modern world, has been besieged this summer by pandemic-weary visitors unaccustomed to the rigors and requirements that are second nature to many Granite Staters.
Parking lots are full or high-priced. Hikers find discarded face masks and syringes — and worse — on trails. And the quintessential sign of urbanization, graffiti, has marred Madison Boulder, North America’s largest glacial erratic.
Usage has been uncharacteristically high, rivaling a fall foliage weekend, said one official.
“It seems there are more people who aren’t used to hiking who are up here and just don’t know how to behave, act or who don’t read signs and they don’t care how they leave it because they might not come back again,” said veteran hiker and White Mountain guide Mike Chermin.
The one consolation, according to Chermin, is “it’s a temporary thing because they have nothing else to do this year.”
Outdoors outliers have struggled with everything from exhaustion to dangerous currents. Many novices are starting with unrealistically ambitious hikes. Hampton Beach has had 472 ocean rescues so far this summer, compared to 128 last year.
Those making their first forays into the wild say they are trying to get away from a summer of few job opportunities and endless days in front of a computer. More experienced hikers are trying to keep their social distance from the neophytes.
Massachusetts high school student Neek Pirooz, 17, and three classmates hiked Mount Monadnock earlier this week, because “we’re not allowed in each other’s houses.”
The trip was the group’s first to the popular destination. All wore running shoes, which they said they would not do again.
They are not the only ones new to this outdoors thing. Campgrounds, state parks and state boat launches all have seen unusually heavy use.
“Once June started, it was crazy busy,” said Brad Hare, owner of two KOA campgrounds in the White Mountains region.
Every summer weekend was booked, even though Canadian travel advisories depleted one of his most reliable customer bases, he said.
His new customers are New England families who rented an RV or bought a tent and decided to give camping a try.
Hare has heard many stories about postponed trips to Disney, canceled cruises and fears of flying.
Although many of his customers are newbies, most are able to master the basics of camping and get along with others in the outdoors, he said.
“Social-distancing up in the White Mountains isn’t really a problem,” he said. But he said his trash containers are filling up faster, partly because of more campers and partly because they are avoiding restaurants and cooking and eating more in the campgrounds.
Trouble in the wild
Others say crowds and their unfamiliarity with the outdoors have posed plenty of problems.
State Parks Director Ted Austin reported last week that visitor relations have been strained.
“Staff were constantly confronted by angry visitors about the restrictions put in place: mostly about not having a place to park, being ticketed for parking illegally, and for the parks being full,” he reported to the advisory board.
Even remote and little-used parks are experiencing heavier usage. Portable restrooms had to be moved to Sculpted Rocks, a little-used area highlighted by a cool stream with cliffs for jumping.
Parks also have seen a dramatic increase in trash, Austin said.
Last week, Chermin and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce issued a list of tips for inexperienced hikers, including advice and etiquette, like wearing masks when approaching other hikers, using common sense when parking and leaving nothing behind on trails.
Trail-side detritus has included masks and syringes, which Chermin said he believes are from diabetics rather than illegal-drug users.
As incredible as it might seem, human waste has been a problem, too.
“Forests are not restrooms,” the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said in a statement last week. “Human waste is dangerous for both forest health and the health of those who visit.”
“While we have been extremely pleased to see an increase in the recreational use of our forests here in New Hampshire this year, unfortunately, some people are exhibiting behaviors that put themselves and others at risk,” said Chief Steven Sherman of the state’s Division of Forests and Lands’ Forest Protection Bureau in a statement.
The good and the dumb
At Mount Monadnock, Massachusetts hikers Heidi Hertel-Therrien and Julie Grenier included people playing loud music in their list of complaints.
“I don’t want to hike near them. It’s not what you do in nature,” Grenier said.
Yet the two also are encouraged to see young families and responsible newcomers hitting the trails.
“It keeps people mentally sane and physically fit,” Grenier said. Most are respectful when it comes to masks, she said.
Monadnock, which is one of the most heavily hiked mountains in the world, has wide trails. But that hasn’t stopped some from venturing to the edges, forcing crews to lay brush and string yellow caution tape to keep hikers on the trail.
Under those conditions, social-distancing can be diffficult.
Standing atop the mountain, Massachusetts resident Greg Smith said he moves over to let others pass when he can.
“I don’t know others’ comfort level. You gotta give them room to be themselves,” he said.
Salem resident Mike Mendonca, who was hiking in jeans, said he isn’t taking chances.
“I hold my breath for a second,” he said.