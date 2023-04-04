FILE PHOTO: Solar developers look to post-industrial sites for industry's dramatic growth

FILE PHOTO: A pile of coal in an active coal mine located next to a new solar power plant development site in Hurley, western Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2021. Picture taken May 11, 2021. 

 DANE RHYS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - The White House said on Tuesday it was funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to help coal communities, including $450 million for clean energy projects on current and former mining areas.

The Department of Energy will also provide $16 million to the University of North Dakota and West Virginia University to complete design studies for a domestic refinery that will extract rare earth and other critical minerals from coal ash, acid mine drainage and other mine waste, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: Solar developers look to post-industrial sites for industry's dramatic growth

FILE PHOTO: Field geologist perform ground stability testing at a solar power plant development site located on a former coal mine in Hurley, western Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2021. Picture taken May 11, 2021.  
FILE PHOTO: Solar developers look to post-industrial sites for industry's dramatic growth

FILE PHOTO: CM Mining Managing Partner Dale Murray (L) and Mining Engineer Chad Damron pose for a photo in an active coal mine located next to a new solar power plant development site in Hurley, western Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2021. Picture taken May 11, 2021.  