As some have suggested that President Joe Biden should travel to Texas as it faces the fallout from last week's winter storm, the White House said he is "eager" to visit and could head there "as soon as this week."
"He is eager to go down to Texas and show his support," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on ABC News's "This Week" on Sunday. "But he's also very mindful of the fact that it's not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area. He does not want to take away resources or attention. And we're going to do that at an appropriate time in coordination with people on the ground."
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said Sunday that Biden "certainly can come now."
"We certainly would welcome him," Turner said on CBS News's "Face the Nation," adding, "He would not be a distraction, neither a burden."
The vast majority of at least 58 deaths linked to the Arctic outbreak have occurred in Texas, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Biden has signed a major disaster declaration that will allow much of the state to tap vast reserves of federal aid, the White House said Saturday.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a Democrat, said Saturday the declaration would "help our city recover."
The storm, which has killed people in at least eight states, also knocked out power for millions across Texas. But for some, the lights stayed on, and they are now facing jaw-dropping electric bills from some of the state's increasingly popular variable-rate plans, which have charged thousands of dollars for a few days of power as wholesale energy prices soared.
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who thanked Biden for granting the disaster declaration, suggested federal assistance would be used to help those facing spiking power bills.
"The current plan, is, with the federal assistance, to be able to help the homeowners both repair -- because we have a lot of water leaks, a lot of water damage, pipes bursting -- but, also, their electricity bills as well," McCaul said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."
He said the federal assistance is "what Texas needs right now so desperately. A lot of people are hurting right now."