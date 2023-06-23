BERLIN — City Manager Phil Warren said last week that he has a “medium to high” level of concern that municipal resources will be tested during the Rainbow Family of Living Light’s gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.
The gathering, which is underway, is expected to bring up to 5,000 visitors to the Kilkenny area of Coos County at its peak on July 4. The event began in 1972 as a prayer for peace during the Vietnam War.
Every year since, the Rainbows, as they are familiarly known, have held a gathering at a national forest. Because they claim to have no leadership, they have held the gatherings without a permit from the U.S. Forest Service, a requirement for events with more than 75 attendees.
On Thursday evening, the Forest Service held a virtual community meeting at which which agency representatives discussed what to expect based on the 50 previous gatherings.
The feds said that with the exception of widespread drug use and some petty crimes like shoplifting, the attendees at past gatherings were largely peaceful and respectful of the land on which they camped and lived. Some Rainbows stayed behind long after the gatherings to make sure the land was rehabilitated to its original condition.
Warren said Thursday that “my level of concern is medium to high” that something will happen during the Rainbow gathering “which will tax city resources.”
Although the gathering is in the White Mountain National Forest and under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service, the gathering is technically located in Berlin and Randolph, he said, and the city “would be the primary responder” for police and EMS calls to the gathering.
The road to the gathering is long and narrow, which Forest Service officials said was typical of the Rainbow’s desire to be well off the beaten path.
Although parking to restricted to one side, Warren said access would be “problematic at best and and impossible at worst.”
Warren’s other big concern is that the gathering is taking place within four miles of the source of Berlin’s municipal water treatment facility.
While generally considered more “anti-establishment” than “anti-government” like the Free State Project’s 2023 Porcupine Freedom Festival, which is taking place through Sunday at Roger’s Campground in nearby Lancaster, Warren said the Rainbow gathering is problematic because it is a large influx of people at one time.
The annual ATV festival at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin also attracts thousands of visitors, he said, but unlike the Rainbow gathering, the city and its partners have had years to work out the operational details and to provide resources for visitors like restrooms and ample parking.
Forest Service officials said they first learned of the 2023 Rainbow gathering on June 12 and began planning for it immediately. The Forest Service has an incident response team that will stage at the Gorham Middle High School during the gathering.
“Any time a large group enters a community there will be problems,” Warren said.
“Eighty percent of what we deal with are drug-related offenses,” said Gene Smithson, the Forest Service’s assistant director for investigation.
“The best analogy I can use” to describe the Rainbow gathering, said Smithson, “is that it’s like a small city in the middle of our woods.” That small city, however, would be about half the population of Berlin, which at the 2020 census had around 9,700 residents.
“We have good and bad elements in that city,” said Smithson, and a common problem is “we have an extensive amount of drug use” at Rainbow gatherings.
“Every type of drug,” he said. “Marijuana, fentanyl, everything.”
While legal for recreational use by adults in five of the six New England states, and a violation in New Hampshire for possession of small amounts, marijuana is illegal on federal lands.
Derek Ibarguen, who is forest supervisor for the White Mountain National Forest, said the Forest Service repeatedly attempts to get the Rainbows to file a use permit, or at the least, to accept one.
He said that citing Rainbows in the past has not had the desired effect of getting them to comply with the permitting process.