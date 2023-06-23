Rainbow Family

Rainbow Family of Living Light National Gathering on the Routt National Forest on July 2, 2022. Courtesy USDA Forest Service

BERLIN — City Manager Phil Warren said last week that he has a “medium to high” level of concern that municipal resources will be tested during the Rainbow Family of Living Light’s gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.

The gathering, which is underway, is expected to bring up to 5,000 visitors to the Kilkenny area of Coos County at its peak on July 4. The event began in 1972 as a prayer for peace during the Vietnam War.