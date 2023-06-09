As other-worldly images of orange skies and hazy skylines emerged from New York City and Washington last week, Granite Staters couldn’t help but ask: Why not here?
After all, New Hampshire is a lot closer to the wildfires raging in Nova Scotia and the province of Quebec that are causing the hazardous air pollution.
It turns out a low-pressure system stalled off the Gulf of Maine has kept the air quality here healthier than in states to the south, according to David Healy, a senior scientist in the air resources division at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
Picture a big pinwheel spinning in a counter-clockwise direction, Healy explained — like a spiral galaxy.
“New Hampshire and Maine, we’re right near the hub of the pinwheel,” he said. “The arms of the pinwheel are what are bringing the smoke down from Quebec through New York State and now in the mid-Atlantic.”
“So those other areas are getting hit quite hard with the smoke, and New Hampshire and Maine have been staying relatively clean,” Hardy said.
Donny Dumont, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the cool, cloudy weather that lingered in New Hampshire over the past week has actually been a blessing.
“What’s going on is this unfortunate, stagnant weather pattern that’s giving us all these clouds is also saving us from the smoke,” he said. “We just got lucky.”
Winds coming from the north-northeast have been circulating the smoke south and west of us, Dumont said.
“Wildfire smoke from Quebec province went through New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, came all the way back around through the south of Massachusetts and is actually back up in Nova Scotia now,” he said.
Most of the Canadian wildfires were started by lightning strikes and accelerated by dry conditions, Dumont said. They’ve already burned an area as large as New Hampshire, he said.
Change is coming
We are in for a bit of a change.
On Friday, NHDES scientists changed the air quality forecast from “good” to “moderate” for Sunday and Monday in all 10 counties.
That “code yellow” is not an alert, Healy said. It’s an indication that while air quality is “generally acceptable,” individuals who are “unusually susceptible” to air pollution may want to limit their time outdoors, he said.
Those circulating arms of the low-pressure system are expected to bring some of the smoke north on Sunday, affecting Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine. That may appear as haze or “milkiness,” Healy said.
But it won’t be anywhere near as severe as what states south of us saw last week. “We’re not expecting any significant health implications from it,” he said.
The Weather Service’s Dumont said any smoke likely won’t hang around long. Forecasters expect the winds over the fire region will become more southwest. “So that would actually blow the smoke north,” he said.
He predicts nice weather for Sunday before showers move back in.
Over the past decade, forecasters have developed much better smoke models, Dumont said. A new satellite provides visual images from wildfires as well as heat signature data — as long as clouds don’t interfere. “We can actually see how hot they’re burning or how active they are,” he said.
Still, forecasters don’t predict smoke conditions too far out, Dumont said.
“It’s not only the weather pattern, it’s how much stuff is burning the day before,” he said. “That’s why it’s notoriously difficult to forecast smoke weeks out in advance.”
The day before skies in New York City turned orange, fires in Quebec were very active, he said.
Pollutants do tend to disperse, Healy from NHDES said, so if the wildfires are brought under control, conditions should improve. On the other hand, it’s just the beginning of wildfire season.
“Air quality and weather, they’re intimately tied, hand in hand,” Healy said. “We have to watch the weather in order to watch the air quality.”
And as any New Englander knows, weather here can change in the blink of an eye. “We’ll be keeping an eye on it,” he said.
The unhealthy air quality and eerie images from major East Coast cities last week have sparked conversations about the impacts of climate change.
NHDES’s Healy said he and his colleagues have been discussing the unprecedented nature of these early wildfires in eastern Canada. It’s difficult to know whether this could be the start of a “new normal” for wildfires affecting air quality on the East Coast, he said.
“There’s a long, potentially dry and hot summer to go,” he said. “Only time is going to tell.”
Meteorologist Dumont, who has spent a lot of time out West, said this may be “eye-opening” for some East Coast residents. “They understand now what California goes through, how bad it can be,” he said. “I guess they can relate now.”
DES provides updated information about air quality, both on its website (www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata/AirQualityForecast), and on a prerecorded information line: 800-935-SMOG.
Information is the best protection against hazardous conditions, Healy said. “If people are concerned about the smoke coming closer to New Hampshire, pay attention to those resources,” he said.