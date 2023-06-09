Smoke from Canada

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been flowing south and east into the Midwest and mid-Atlantic states on a counter-clockwise flow caused by the “pinwheel” of a low-pressure system stalled over the Gulf of Maine.

 NOAA

As other-worldly images of orange skies and hazy skylines emerged from New York City and Washington last week, Granite Staters couldn’t help but ask: Why not here?

After all, New Hampshire is a lot closer to the wildfires raging in Nova Scotia and the province of Quebec that are causing the hazardous air pollution.

Air quality map

The worst air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke last week stretched from western Massachusetts south and west through Virginia.