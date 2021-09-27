Celebrating the Green Pastures Silver Pitcher award presented in conjunction with the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., are middle row, from left: Sabrina and Robyne Adams, Alisha Powell and Franchesca Adams. Back row, from left: Nathan, Chad, Stuart, and Garrett Adams; Kevin Powell. Front row: Emeline and Ellie Powell.
Celebrating the Green Pastures Silver Pitcher award presented in conjunction with the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., are middle row, from left: Sabrina and Robyne Adams, Alisha Powell and Franchesca Adams. Back row, from left: Nathan, Chad, Stuart, and Garrett Adams; Kevin Powell. Front row: Emeline and Ellie Powell.
Provided by UNH Cooperative Extension
The Adams family farm, Windyhurst of Westmoreland, is on 600 acres in the Connecticut River Valley and Cheshire County.
New Hampshire’s Dairy Farm of the Year has claimed yet another award.
Windyhurst Farm of Westmoreland, owned by the Adams family, took home the Green Pastures Silver Pitcher Award, held in conjunction with the Eastern States Exposition (Big-E) in West Springfield, Mass.
The family worked with UNH Cooperative Extension in developing a PowerPoint presentation about the farm, which they showed at a banquet earlier this month. Stuart Adams of Windyhurst Farm attended, as did 10 other members of the family.
He made the presentation about the farm, along with four other New England winners.
“We are grateful for such an honor. And it’s always special for us to enjoy time together as a family,” a post on the farm’s Facebook page states.
The farm was hosted and introduced by Carl Majewski, UNH Extension field specialist from Cheshire County.
John Porter, UNH Extension professor/specialist, emeritus, said the farm is milking 270 Holstein cows, with a total herd of 525 head, with replacement heifers. The family is also maintaining around 600 acres of farmland in the Connecticut River Valley and Cheshire County.
“The previous generation was a (Green Pastures) winner in 1975 when the farm was under the ownership of Roger and Ellie Adams,” Porter said.
The New Hampshire Dairy Farmer of the Year program was started in 1948 as a way of recognizing good pastures, Porter said. The criteria are cattle management, environmental practices, cropping, and community involvement.