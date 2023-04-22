EV chargers

A car charges up at an EV charging station at The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem in August. Earlier that month, Eversource had its $2.1 million EV infrastructure program approved by the Public Utilities Commission.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader/file

We’ve been hearing about it since last summer: Millions in federal dollars are coming to New Hampshire to help consumers pay for energy-efficient appliances and upgrades.

So when will folks here see that money?