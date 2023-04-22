We’ve been hearing about it since last summer: Millions in federal dollars are coming to New Hampshire to help consumers pay for energy-efficient appliances and upgrades.
So when will folks here see that money?
Soon, but not that soon, says Josh Elliott, director of the division of policy and programs at the state Department of Energy.
His office has been fielding lots of calls about the cost-saving programs the federal government announced last year as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
One program (HOMES) will provide rebates for residential energy-efficiency projects. Then there’s the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate program, which will offer low- and moderate-income consumers rebates when they purchase items such as energy-efficient electric appliances and heat pumps.
The trickiest part, Elliott said, will be setting up a system for income verification that allows consumers to get their rebates directly from retailers when they make a purchase.
“That’s the one that keeps me up at night,” he admitted.
Meanwhile, homeowners have to wait for federal and state officials to create these programs before they see the promised savings, Elliott said. And that’s going to take a while.
“There’s no program that they can model this after, so they have to build this whole thing from the ground up,” Elliott said
So for now, he said, “We are stuck waiting on federal guidance for some of this.”
That guidance is expected to come out this summer. Once that happens, the state DOE will create a plan, submit it to the federal officials and then seek approval from the Governor and Executive Council.
The good news is that the feds have released an early round of money that states can use to hire staff to administer their new programs. That’s a “game changer” for small states such as New Hampshire, Elliott said.
The state DOE is already applying for that funding, and plans to hire new staff to administer each of the two new programs. That way, Elliott said, “When that guidance comes out, they would be ready to hit the ground running.”
Elliott said his best guess is that the rebates would be available to consumers starting in early 2024 – “at the earliest.” And he said there’s no word on whether they will be retroactive for people who decide to invest in energy efficiency this year.
For now, he recommends consumers look into existing programs, such as NH Saves (nhsaves.com), which lists available rebates for energy-efficiency projects.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire consumers who have been thinking about purchasing electric cars will welcome news that New Hampshire is getting closer to installing fast chargers for EVs on major highways.
The plan is to put four fast chargers every 50 miles along what the state Department of Transportation calls “alternative fuel corridors.”
First up are I-93 and I-89, according to Mike Mozer, design services chief for DOT’s highway design bureau.
Much of New Hampshire is what DOT calls a “charging desert,” Mozer said. “We have a couple chargers in the southern part of the state but we really don’t have anything north of Concord,” he said. “We’re working on trying to fix that problem.”
“This is a statewide plan; it’s not a southern New Hampshire plan,” Mozer said.
Neighboring states and Canadian provinces have far more chargers that travelers can use, he said. Federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives New Hampshire a chance to catch up.
“And hopefully we can help out not only residents of New Hampshire but also the tourists that are coming in,” he said.
DOT’s plan is to install the chargers in partnership with private businesses that will take over their operation five years from now, Mozer said. “Our goal is really to prime the pump in order to get the private industry to start taking over,” he said.
The ideal locations would be just off the major highways, with services available for travelers while their vehicles charge, Mozer said. “If everything works out, we’re hoping we’ll have shovels in the ground sometime in spring of ‘24,” he said.
It’s also taking time to get everything in place for the state’s first electric school buses to roll out, according to Jessica Wilcox, supervisor of the mobile sources section at the Department of Environmental Services.
School districts in Henniker and Rumney were among the first in the country to receive EPA grants to purchase new electric buses.
Wilcox said those districts have to make sure they have charging infrastructure in place before the buses can hit the road.
Still, after years of working on such projects, Wilcox said, “We have a ray of hope here, in that we now see avenues toward making the move toward clean transportation a reality.”
“It’s a big leap forward into something that is unknown,” she said. “And yet what we do know is the benefit of moving in this direction … the positive impacts to the environment, to our health, to the lungs of little children. It’s worth taking this leap.”
Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH, said there’s a lot going on both on the federal and state level. “These are brand-new programs that need to be created whole cloth, and that just takes time,” he said.
He said he’s optimistic these programs — and the money — won’t go away even if the political leadership changes.
New Hampshire households have seen their energy bills skyrocket over the past 18 months, something policymakers here need to keep in mind as these federal programs roll out, he said.
“These monies will be able to insulate consumers from those types of price shocks, and blunt their impact in the decades to come,” Evans-Brown said. “We should absolutely be jumping on them to try to make living more affordable up here in the Granite State.”
Fifty-three years after the first Earth Day, Evans-Brown said its message still resonates.
“It was about mass mobilization, it was about tens of millions of Americans heading out on the street and asking for change.”
Today, Evans-Brown said, “It isn’t necessarily about political mobilization, but it is about shaking off complacency.”
It may feel easier to just keep doing things the same old way, but that may no longer be in your economic self-interest anymore, he said. “Maybe you should sit down and look at these programs and these incentives and realize, hey, they’re trying to make this easy on us, and maybe we should start to move in this direction.”