With gas prices soaring, NH getting charged up over EVs

T he green button Peter McNamara was sporting in Las Vegas last week said it all: “Dealers are all in on EVs.”
McNamara, president and executive director of the New Hampshire Auto Dealers Association, was attending the National Automobile Dealers Association’s annual show, where electric vehicles figured prominently.
Workshop topics included: “Dealership of Tomorrow 2022: The Future Is Electric,” “Boosting EV Training at Your Dealership,” “Dealers Are Now in the EV Driver’s Seat” and “How the Dealer of Today Can Serve the EV Customer of Tomorrow.”
“The talk is dramatically different,” McNamara said.
Every large auto manufacturer, he said, has plans to go all-electric by 2035, and some plan to do it much sooner.
“The start button to an all-electric future has been pushed,” GM proclaims on its website, promising to offer 30 new EVs globally by 2025. Ford’s website invites drivers to “join the electric revolution,” showing off all-electric versions of its Ford F150 pickup and Mustang.
For now, electric vehicles remain a niche market in New Hampshire.
In 2021, 4,593 EVs were registered here, according to the Division of Motor Vehicles. That’s nearly double the 2,366 two years earlier.
Hybrids are more popular, with 20,416 registered in New Hampshire last year, a big jump from the 14,849 the year before. But it’s still just a tiny fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles registered in the state last year.
Some say that’s about to change.
The inevitability of EVs
“We’re reaching a tipping point,” said state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, vice chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, who has been working on EV issues for years. “Things are changing in terms of the rapid deployment of electric vehicles by the major auto companies.”
“Europe is moving dramatically toward electric vehicles,” Watters said. By 2035, he said, “You won’t be able to buy a gas-fueled vehicle in some countries.”
In a global market, he said, “American auto dealers won’t be able to sell in Europe unless they get their act together.”
Surrounding states and Quebec already have seen rapid spikes in EV registrations, Watters said. “I think New Hampshire will see more and more as well,” he said.
Watters, who drives a Honda Clarity, a plug-in hybrid, charges the car in Concord while attending legislative hearings. At a cost of about $2.70 for a two-hour charge, that’s enough to get him home to Dover, where he plugs into his home charger overnight.
“I never use gas,” he said.
His next car will be all-electric, Watters said. “Everybody is going to have one eventually,” he said.
This session, Watters has sponsored several bills dealing with EVs, including one creating a pilot project to purchase electric school buses using more of the state’s Volkswagen settlement money. Another measure would create a fund to receive grants and future federal funds for projects such as EV charging corridors and purchase of electric school buses and municipal buses.
“I want to make sure New Hampshire’s in the best possible position to use those funds smartly and efficiently,” he said.
A recent forecast by ISO New England, the regional electric grid operator, predicts the region will have up to one million EVs on the road by the end of the decade, according to Chris Skoglund, director of energy transition at the nonprofit advocacy group Clean Energy NH.
That may well be a conservative forecast, as it’s based on past sales, he said.
More energy into electric
Automakers are putting more and more energy into EVs, Skoglund said, “as people kind of realize it’s not just a different fuel, they’re fundamentally a different driving experience.”
His Chevy Bolt is “the nicest car I’ve ever owned,” he said.
Now, he said, “The only reason I go to a gas station is to get coffee on my way to work.”
There remains what Skoglund calls “this chicken and the egg problem.”
For more people to embrace EVs, he said, “We will need a more reliable public charging network.”
It’s coming.
The state Department of Environmental Services recently put out a request for proposals to build what’s called “direct current fast charging” (DCFC) infrastructure on major roadways statewide.
Rebecca Ohler, administrator of the Technical Services Bureau at DES’s air resources division, said the vision “is to make sure that all major travel corridors have EV charging available every 50 miles.”
The project will be paid for using funds from a 2017 settlement Volkswagen agreed to pay states after the automaker was caught cheating on federal emissions tests with its diesel vehicles.
When DES first put out a request for bids in 2019, no qualifying applicants responded. It was a “blazing failure,” Ohler admitted.
This time around, DES modified its specs, and 14 applicants responded with proposals, Ohler said. Proposals, which are kept confidential until contracts are awarded, have come in from companies that specialize in charging equipment, from renewable energy companies and even from mom-and-pop stores, she said.
The VW settlement money will fund a “backbone” of fast chargers on major roads, Ohler said. New Hampshire also is eligible for an additional $17.3 million over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill, which Ohler expects will fill in any gaps.
“And hopefully that gets us to a point where then people say, “I’m really comfortable buying an electric car,’” she said.
The auto dealers association’s McNamara said the state’s commitment to create fast-charging corridors will make a “massive difference” in easing what EV owners know as “range anxiety” — the ability to plan a trip without worrying about whether there are enough charging stations along the route. It’s a must for the state’s tourism industry as well, he said.
“We want people coming through New Hampshire, not Vermont, not Maine,” he said.
Interest vs. availability
A recent survey of New Hampshire car dealers found that 7% of potential customers have inquired about purchasing or leasing an EV. Two-thirds of the dealers said they promote EVs in their showrooms, according to McNamara.
Availability remains a key issue, McNamara said. “The manufacturers are ramping up, and it’s going to be several years before you see that wide variety of models and makes available for consumers,” he said.
But once the carmakers switch to all-electric lines, he said, “We’re going to have that inventory. There will be no gas vehicles to sell.”
Meanwhile, dealers are spending millions to train their technicians to repair EVs and their salespeople to sell them, McNamara said. His association also is working with New Hampshire high schools and community colleges to create auto tech programs “to make sure the workforce of tomorrow is ready for electric vehicles.”
After years of working on EV projects, Ohler said she’s “very optimistic” that this is finally becoming a reality.
“I think that the EV market has hit a point where people want the cars,” she said.
After Ford last year announced its F150 Lightning electric pickup, the vehicle sold out in advance in just days, Ohler said. “It says that people are ready for this technology; they just want it to be in a vehicle they’re comfortable with,” she said.
Last September, Ohler replaced her 2007 Honda with a Tesla Model 3. Tesla’s network of fast chargers was a selling point. “That made me feel more comfortable that this car would meet my everyday needs,” she said.
It’s also a cool car, she said. “I love to drive, and the performance, the handling is really phenomenal,” she said. “I’m not necessarily a fast driver but boy, if you want to accelerate fast, this thing will knock your socks off.”
Demand for power will surge
One looming issue is how to address the increased demand for electricity that will accompany the transition to electric vehicles. The state’s Public Utilities Commission currently is considering how public utilities will partner with charging companies to install the infrastructure these new stations will need, and how the utilities will be allowed to recover those costs from ratepayers.
The concern, Clean Energy NH’s Skoglund said, is that if all those EV owners tried to charge their vehicles at once, that could mean a surge in demand that would drive up costs. If, instead, people waited to charge their vehicles until midnight, when the system is running at lower levels, the electric companies could offer those consumers lower rates.
The PUC is currently considering such “time of use” rates for EV owners, he said.
EVs have the potential to lower electricity rates for everyone “by using the electric grid when it is already underutilized,” Skoglund said. “So what we’ll have is the same system costs but with more sales.”
As more consumers begin buying EVs, he expects retailers will install charging stations to attract more customers. Likewise, companies could offer charging at work as an incentive to attract and retain employees in this tight job market, he said.
Chris Aldrich of Merrimack bought a Tesla Model 3 three years ago. An engineer who works for a defense contractor, Aldrich said he’s more of a technology person than a car guy. That’s what attracted him to the Tesla and its network of fast chargers.
He has taken the car on road trips to Florida and Michigan, and said he has had to plan extra time to stop for charging. “You have to let it route you to the charging station, but it does a good job if you’re not in a hurry,” he said.
Alrich said he’s excited about the prospect of electric trucks and would happily trade his Model 3 for a small pickup. He believes the EV market will continue to grow, and he predicts the spike in gas prices “is certainly only going to accelerate the transition.”
Not your father’s EV
The new EV models coming out, the auto dealers’ McNamara said, are really attractive to American consumers. “These are beautiful looking cars and they’re functional and (have) good range. And fun to drive.”
Sen. Watters is enthusiastic about the Ford F150 Lightning, whose battery can be used as a backup power source when it’s fully charged.
“You could draw on it to power your house if there’s a power outage,” he said. “If you’re going out to a worksite, you can power your tools, everything you need until the power service comes in. The versatility of that is just genius.”
Turning drivers into EV customers is “just a matter of getting people behind the wheel,” DES’ Ohler said. Once someone test-drives an EV, “they want it,” she said.
“They’re just waiting for the right vehicle to come along at the right price,” she said. “Prices are dropping and model choices are increasing and at some point we’re going to hit that magic intersection.”
Aldrich said other drivers — usually young men — like to challenge his Tesla’s acceleration at red lights and stop signs. “I usually show them,” he said.