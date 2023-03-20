Carbon County, Wyo.

Carbon County, Wyo., is home to some of Wyoming’s most impressive wind farms, where herds of beef cattle graze beneath swooping turbines in 2021. 

 Katherine Frey/Washington Post

Human activities have transformed the planet at a pace and scale unmatched in recorded history, causing irreversible damage to communities and ecosystems, according to one of the most definitive reports ever published about climate change. Leading scientists warned that the world's plans to combat these changes are inadequate and that more aggressive actions must be taken to avert catastrophic warming.

The report released Monday from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found the world is likely to miss its most ambitious climate target - limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial temperatures - within a decade. Beyond that threshold, scientists have found, climate disasters will become so extreme people cannot adapt. Heat waves, famines and infectious diseases will claim millions of additional lives. Basic components of the Earth system will be fundamentally, irrevocably altered.