Exeter town officials are considering the idea of allowing dogs in Gilman Park, but it’s a sticky situation as the park sits along the Exeter River in an area where water is pumped from the river to provide drinking water for the town.
The possibility of contamination from waste left behind by careless dog owners was a topic of debate at Monday’s select board meeting.
The board has been weighing its options to appease dog owners while ensuring that the town’s drinking water supply is protected.
“My No.1 concern is the water quality at this piece of property,” board member Nico Papakonstantis said.
Gilman Park is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy its trails.
It’s also been a place where people have been walking their dogs despite a town ordinance that prohibits the animals. Many residents mistakenly believed dogs were already allowed in the park.
While some residents have been pushing for a dog park, the select board is only exploring the possibility of allowing dogs to be walked on leashes in Gilman Park.
The board held off on making a decision, but raised questions about the potential impact of dog waste leaching into the Exeter River in the area where water is pumped into a nearby treatment plant.
Exeter Public Works Director Jennifer Perry suggested that it shouldn’t be a big problem if dog owners are responsible when it comes to cleaning up their dog waste during walks.
The bigger concern, she said, would be the establishment of an actual dog park in Gilman Park.
“It’s just not very good maintenance, if you will. It’s not something that you would normally be promoting in the vicinity of a drinking water intake,” she said.
Select board member Molly Cowan said she’s concerned about the safety of the drinking water and the health of the river.
Cowan, who said she’s a new dog owner, wondered how much contamination from dog waste it would take to endanger the water quality.
“I try to always be responsible and pick everything up, but sometimes you just can't grab it all, and I don’t want to have a discussion where we talk about dog poop, but oftentimes there are people who are not responsible and what is going to be the enforcement mechanism and how much dog waste is too much? Where is the tipping scale here?,” she said, adding that she wants dog owners to have a place to take their dogs and walk them responsibly.
Perry said public works crews wouldn’t have time to check to make sure people are cleaning up after their dogs, but she hopes they would do their part.
“If it can’t be kept clean it begets more uncleanliness,” she said.