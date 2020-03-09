MANCHESTER - The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New England First Amendment Coalition are hosting a First Amendment panel discussion as part of Sunshine Week.
Sunshine Week, a national initiative started by the American Society of Newspaper Editors to promote open government and freedom of information, runs March 15-21.
The discussion, called “Keeping the Light On: Holding Government Accountable,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Casey McDermott, a reporter and editor for New Hampshire Public Radio.
Panelists include Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire; New Hampshire Superior Court Judge William Delker; Emily Gray Rice, Manchester’s city solicitor; attorney Gregory Sullivan, a First Amendment specialist with who sits on the board for both host organizations.
The discussion is scheduled for two hours at the Loeb School, 749 E. Industrial Drive, in Manchester. It is free and open to the public.