With first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the New Hampshire Fire Academy is calling on Granite Staters to refrain from calling 9-1-1 unless it’s truly a life-threatening emergency.
Justin Romanello, bureau chief of emergency medical services, recorded two public service announcements asking for the public's help during the crisis.
Calling 9-1-1 should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, possible stroke, traumatic injury or difficulty breathing, Romanello said in one PSA. If the medical condition is not life-threatening, consider going to an urgent-care facility, he said.
“Calling for an ambulance is not just asking for a ride to a medical facility,” he said. “If your situation is not life-threatening, that ambulance would be tied up and unavailable for someone whose situation may be a matter of life or death.”
If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your primary care physician first and treat your symptoms at home, he said.
And if you do have to call for an ambulance, he said, report all of your symptoms so EMTs “can take necessary precautions to protect themselves.”
“Emergency responders will always be there for the residents of New Hampshire,” Romanello said. “With this pandemic, responders and resources may be stretched to the limit. With your help, we can work together as partners to help us make sure we’re able to respond when you need us the most.”
“As a whole community, we have a joint responsibility to work together to keep New Hampshire safe.”