Florida's Republican governor on Friday defended his decision to fly dozens of migrants to the wealthy Massachusetts vacation island of Martha's Vineyard from Texas, and said similar actions could follow as a political dispute over border security deepened in the run-up to elections in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of chartered flights on Wednesday that carried around 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of a broader Republican effort to shift responsibility for border crossers to Democratic leaders.