Then-President Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump’s legal effort to thwart a Justice Department investigation into classified documents seized from his palatial Palm Beach estate was officially tossed out Monday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, after being rebuked by a federal appellate court for allowing Trump’s lawsuit to move forward, brought his controversial lawsuit to a halt after the court had ordered her to end it.