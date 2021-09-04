Justin Rollins was a junior at Newport High School when terrorists attacked New York City and the Pentagon.
He started telling his friends he wanted to join the military, recalled his mother, Rhonda Rollins.
The day U.S. troops pulled down a statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after the successful invasion of Baghdad in 2003, “He told his classmates, ‘I’m going to be there someday,’” she said.
“And he was.”
Rollins joined the Army after graduation and was assigned to the elite 82nd Airborne Division.
“He wanted to go to Iraq because he wanted to give Iraqi children the same freedoms that he had,” said his dad, Skip Rollins. “That was his goal.”
Army Spc. Rollins was killed in a roadside bomb attack on March 5, 2007, while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 22.
His last night home on leave, Justin asked his father to make three promises. “If he didn’t make it home, he wanted to be buried at Arlington Cemetery,” Skip said.
Skip told his son he didn’t want to talk about such things. “He grabbed me by the shirt and said, ‘You promise me,’” he recalled.
So he promised.
The second request was to take care of Brittany Murray, the girl he wanted to marry. Justin had confided to his mom that he planned to take Brittany to Tiffany’s and buy her a ring when he came home on leave.
Finally, he asked his parents to take care of his beloved dog, a pitbull-boxer mix named Kayla. “You spoil her rotten,” he instructed them.
Kayla’s ashes were later spread on Justin’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery.
In harm’s way
When he went to Iraq, Justin drew assignment as a radioman, which his parents found reassuring. But he wanted to do more.
“He became a gunner on the Humvee,” Skip said. “He was an expert shot.”
He did call his dad with a request: Could he get him a better scope? “He wanted to be able to take them out at a quarter-mile,” Skip said.
Skip bought one at a gun shop here and sent it over.
Justin always reassured his parents that he would be OK. “Because he was so well trained and so good at what he did,” Rhonda said.
But he told his father that things were getting worse over there. Each mission, the soldiers were encountering improved explosive devices and sniper fire.
The morning of March 5, 2007, Rhonda was getting ready for her job at a local bank.
“I felt a jolt go right through me,” she said. “It was like nothing I’d ever experienced before. My initial thought was, ‘I hope Justin’s OK.’”
When she got home from work, “There was a strange car in the driveway.” As she got inside, she saw her husband leaning against the wall for support.
Justin was dead.
After Justin died, one of his comrades sent his family a photo of him grinning as he cuddled a brown-and-white puppy.
Justin’s platoon had rescued a stray female dog that was living behind an Iraqi police station. The animal had lost a leg from an Iraqi mortar round, and the American soldiers stitched her up and befriended her.
“For those guys, it was a touch of home,” said Skip Rollins. “It was a chance to get away from the war, to enjoy something they would have at home.”
It was Justin who discovered the puppies.
One day, his comrades heard him calling for help. “They’ve got me pinned down,” he yelled.
When they arrived, guns drawn, they found Rollins rolling on the ground, covered in puppies.
Dogfight for a hero
After Justin’s death, an Army officer told Rhonda he would do anything for the family. “I want one of those puppies my son held,” she told him.
The officer tried to explain that was against regulations. He would get her another dog, he said, any one she wanted.
“I said, ‘You don’t understand. Those puppies gave him his last bit of happiness. I want one of those puppies,’” Rhonda said.
An all-out effort ensued to bring the puppy, dubbed “Hero,” home to this New Hampshire Gold Star family.
Then-Congressman Paul Hodes got involved. Against all odds, the red tape was shredded.
Hero arrived amidst a scrum of media cameras — and promptly relieved herself on the congressman’s rug.
Hero lived as the cherished pet of the Rollins family. They nearly lost her in a 2013 fire that heavily damaged their home.
Firefighters rushed the unresponsive dog outside and, disregarding a lot of rules, put her in an ambulance to take her to a vet. They knew her history and what she meant to the family.
They were not going to let her die, Skip said. “Not this dog,” he heard someone say.
Hero died of old age last year.
Losing her was “devastating,” Skip said. “That was our last connection with Justin.”
“He was all about saving lives and to us, it was the last life he saved,” he said. “So she was a major part of our healing process.”
Hero also was the first dog extracted diplomatically from Iraq, Skip said, easing the way for other service members to get beloved dogs out of war zones.
Sad, proud parents
It’s been 20 years since the attacks that compelled Justin Rollins to join the military. As the anniversary approaches, Rhonda Rollins said, she feels “angry that there were so many signs that were missed.”
“I just think those signs should have been caught before those men were able to fly into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon,” she said.
“If that day hadn’t happened, I’d still have my son, and a lot of other families would have their sons and daughters.”
But she and her husband also are deeply proud.
His military service made Justin the man he was, his mother said.
“I wouldn’t take that away from him,” she said. “I’m glad he got to do what he wanted to do in life.”
They’ve had signs over the years that make them certain that Justin is near, they said, like the monarch butterfly that hovered around them during a ceremony dedicating a bridge to their son.
They cherish time with their older son, Jonathan, and their 10-year-old grandson. “Life is for the living,” Rhonda said.
And they hold onto their faith that this is not the end.
“Life on earth is short compared to eternity,” Skip said. “And I will see him again.”