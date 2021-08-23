FRANCESTOWN — A quintessential New England celebration including a parade, artistic displays and a focus on town history resumes Labor Day weekend after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town’s annual event, which dates to a 1917 Red Cross fundraiser, supports the Francestown Improvement & Historical Society, which preserves historical artifacts and funds betterment projects. Francestown was incorporated in 1772.
Last year was the first time the festival was not held since it began, said Charlie Pyle, one of the organizers.
“To put it mildly, there were some people who were very disappointed, but there was obviously nothing we could do,” he said. “So we’re looking forward to this year, hoping people are going to come out and be excited.”
The celebration includes a juried arts and crafts exhibit and sale, a tennis tournament, a dance with live music, mud volleyball, a 5K race, an ice cream social, a clown, a band concert, museum displays, baked goods and museum displays.
Entertainment will also include musician and children’s entertainer Aaron Jones and R.P. Hale, who plays 18th-century music on harpsichord and dulcimer and who also makes intricate wood block prints of important buildings and natural features.
A string of 150-year-old horse sheds on the town common will be used during the festival for sales of white elephant items and plants, among other things.
The town includes several structures on the National Register of Historic Places and the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The festivities will take place Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.