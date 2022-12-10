W hen she’s in class, culinary student Isabella McHugh is surrounded by food.
But for McHugh and for thousands of other community college students around New Hampshire and across the country, finding the time and money to buy meals can be a challenge.
White Mountains Community College in Berlin has been working to relieve some of the strain on students by offering free breakfast and lunch on campus.
“It’s nice to have that pressure off you,” said McHugh, who lives in Berlin.
Every little bit of money saved helps, she said, especially as rents climb in the city. Not having to worry about planning and cooking breakfast and lunch means it’s easier to concentrate on her studies.
White Mountains Community College started offering free breakfast and lunch for enrolled students every weekday in the summer of 2021, as more students were returning to in-person classes.
The hope was that free meals would encourage more students to enroll, help ease the burden of attending college and build community in a student body fractured after remote and hybrid classes.
So far, it seems to be working.
Even before the pandemic, college President Chuck Lloyd said, a significant proportion of White Mountains students didn’t always have enough to eat.
“The pandemic shined a spotlight on issues students face,” he said.
Some struggle to afford groceries. Some are working and taking care of children. These outside burdens mean students take fewer classes or even drop out before they complete a degree or certificate.
More work, less class
Enrollment across New Hampshire’s community colleges is down sharply, following national trends since the pandemic. That could spell trouble for the colleges, and it means fewer skilled workers coming through the pipeline.
But Lloyd said there aren’t fewer students. Rather, they’re taking fewer classes. Rising pay for entry-level jobs has made working more attractive, and the rising cost of living makes working even more necessary.
Lloyd said college staffers are working to turn the tide and draw more students. They want to encourage students to sign up for courses. They want students to come to campus to get advising and tutoring that will help them succeed. They want classmates to build relationships.
All these on-campus supports can make students more likely to graduate with degrees — with the skills that will land them not just a $16-an-hour job, but a job with a family-sustaining wage, growth opportunities and good benefits.
Free meals appear to be helping. Kara Gendron, who manages the college’s cafeteria, said she has seen more students come to campus for meals — even students who take all their classes online.
The free meals program cost about $115,000 for the 2021-22 school year, Lloyd said. Federal pandemic aid and foundation grants, including one from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, covered the cost last year and this year.
The college is still collecting data on how the free meals have influenced the number of courses students take and the number of students completing programs. But in conversations with students and faculty, Lloyd said the program seems to be working well enough for the college to make free meals a priority in the budget.
If the program boosts student retention, persistence and completion, Lloyd said, the meals will be well worth the investment.
Food insecurity
Community college students often come from low-income families, and students have high rates of food insecurity.
A survey by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University found that 39% of students at two-year colleges reported being food-insecure — compared with 29% of students at four-year colleges.
Fewer than one in five students who reported food insecurity was receiving SNAP, or food stamps, and more than half of those who were struggling said they did not apply for any assistance because they did not know how.
Over the past five years, all of New Hampshire’s community colleges have opened food pantries for their students. In September, Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth also started offering some free lunches on campus through a partnership with a local food bank.
But the White Mountain effort is unique in New Hampshire. It’s the only community college providing breakfast and lunch every weekday and one free dinner every week for its students in Berlin and delivering prepared meals to campuses in Littleton and North Conway.
Lloyd said he hoped the program won’t be unique for long. White Mountains is putting together a one-page guide to help other colleges start meals programs, and Lloyd said he thinks employers across the state could be persuaded to support meals programs for their potential future employees.
“At the end of the day, it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
More than one stressor
In the cafeteria, it’s clear students are feeling the benefit of free meals.
First, Gendron said, everything feels better if your belly isn’t rumbling. “Your brain works much better when you’re not starving,” she said.
Food insecurity is an “absolutely huge” issue in the North Country, Gendron said. Even if maintaining housing remains a concern for students, she said, “at least their worries are cut in half.”
The cost of housing and other needs might be pushing students to work more hours to support themselves and their families in the short term, pulling them away from school. Getting meals on campus adds a short-term benefit to the long-term increase in pay most students see when they earn a degree.
“If I go to college, I can count on 11 meals in the week,” Lloyd said, and students can pick up some groceries from the campus food pantry. Coming to college meets some of the students’ needs right now, which can make as much of a difference as the promise of a better life after a few more years of school.
Sarah Baillargeon, nursing program coordinator at White Mountains Community College, said her students — many of whom are parents — have said it has been a huge help to not worry about their own meals. They pack up the kids’ lunches and get them off to school or day care, and then all they have to focus on is class. The program saves students money and time.
Putting ‘community’ in college
As the meals program has taken off, Baillargeon has noticed the nursing students eating breakfast and lunch together. They talk about lessons, compare notes from lectures and labs and make plans to meet off campus to study or just to socialize.
“That seems to bring a cohort of students together like a family,” Baillargeon said, which she hopes will help students keep pushing through the rigors of nursing school.
“What I see, is it’s building our community back,” she said. “It’s not just students coming to class and leaving.”
Students who eat together have stronger relationships, Lloyd said, and he hoped free meals would make the poorest students feel more a part of the community — instead of sitting off to the side, insisting they aren’t hungry.
Free meals help students do better in class, they save students’ time and energy — and they build a sense of belonging.
“It has built a community, for the small cost of feeding people,” Lloyd said.