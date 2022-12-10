Free meals at WMCC
Buy Now

While Pauline Kochaniec looks on from behind the hot-food counter, Isabella McHugh, a student in the Culinary Arts program at White Mountains Community College, considers her lunch options at the WMCC Bistro.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

W hen she’s in class, culinary student Isabella McHugh is surrounded by food.

But for McHugh and for thousands of other community college students around New Hampshire and across the country, finding the time and money to buy meals can be a challenge.

Making the grade
Free meals at WMCC

Kara Gendron, manager of the Bistro at White Mountains Community College, plans out and then preps the items that will appear on her lunch menu Wednesday. Thanks to a unique grant, the Bistro for the past two years has offered free lunches to all enrolled WMCC students while continuing to serve non-students, too.

Making the Grade is a reporting effort dedicated to covering education in New Hampshire, with a special emphasis on Manchester and the challenges students face in the state’s largest school district. It is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Northeast Delta Dental, the Education Writers Association and the Institute for Citizens & Scholars.