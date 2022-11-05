DURHAM — After a record onslaught of negative, often toxic TV advertising, New Hampshire voters will shut out the noise and get the last word on Tuesday.
Political observers agree the number of undecided voters who will actually show up at the polls had shrunk to a small number by week’s end.
“Sure they exist, but most who are undecided at this point either aren’t going to vote or may not feel comfortable telling us they’ve already made up their minds,” said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
“We’ve seen this movie before. These races got so nationalized that most voters are falling back in line with the political party with which they are more comfortable,” Smith said. “So now, the race will be won or lost depending on who actually shows up.”
The fortunes of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, both D-N.H., and Republican nominees Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt rest not on global designs hatched in the Beltway, but on the sweat of those fighting the final ground war like Stephen Rasche of Canterbury and Pete Jones of Concord.
Rasche is a retired U.S. Army veteran who became so motivated to support the Democratic cause that he and his wife, Patrice, agreed to star in a TV ad on prescription drugs for U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
“Am I worried? Of course I’m worried. We’re Democrats. That’s what we always do before an election,” Rasche quipped during an interview while waiting to see Hassan at a brew pub in Manchester. “Seriously, there’s just too much at stake for us not to do all we can and lay it all out there.”
Jones is a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War who never worked on a political campaign until he met Bolduc at one of the candidate’s nearly 80 town hall forums.
“I said, ‘It’s great to finally meet you, General.’ and he turns to me, puts his hands on my shoulders and says, ‘Hey, call me, Don,” Jones recalled at a Bolduc forum in Loudon. “This is a decorated war hero with five Bronze Stars and it’s, ‘Call me Don.’ I was hooked and I’ve been to 31 of his town halls ever since.”
Same marching orders
That’s why beyond their stock stump speeches, Hassan and Bolduc delivered similar marching orders to their troops.
“Look, back in 2016, I won this seat by 1,017 votes. That means every door knocked, every call made, every conversation had with other voters, all of that stuff mattered,” Hassan said at a Get Out the Vote rally Friday at the University of New Hampshire with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
“Because people turned out, people knocked on doors, we were able to save the Affordable Care Act so young people could stay on their parents’ insurance until 2026.”
Bolduc said if elected, the grassroots-heavy, low-budget, longshot campaign he has waged from the start is only the beginning.
“When I win this election on Nov. 8, during those weeks until I am sworn in January, I will do a town hall in every county in a centralized location so I can listen and learn from you,” Bolduc vowed. “I believe we need to come together to make a change. and the only way it is going to happen is how I’ve always tried to lead, from the bottom up.”
Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, said its poll last week revealed voter enthusiasm among Democrats had fallen 2% in the past month, while intensity among Republicans was up 10%.
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand the Democratic incumbents — Hassan, Pappas, (Annie) Kuster — have all had the much harder argument to make,” Levesque said.
“They know they’ve got to run — what? 15, close to 20 points — above where President Biden’s favorability is right now in the state.”
The get-out-the-vote effort can be more critical in a midterm, since so many voters show up and vote without any persuasion every four years for a presidential election.
State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, said it takes more work to get college students to vote in these elections, which is why Hassan’s campaign wanted Warren, a darling of the party’s liberal wing, to make the closing argument here.
“I think a lot of young voters on both sides are really dispirited about the state of the country and all the negativity that’s out there,” Horrigan said. “It’s hard for them to be convinced their involvement really can make a difference.”
Smith said that when soaring inflation, including high energy prices, hit New Hampshire’s economy, many voters want to take their frustration and anger out on someone.
“It’s kind of like firing the manager of a baseball team because no one in the lineup is hitting,” Smith said. “Then the election isn’t about what senator or congressman so-and-so has done before, it’s what are you going to do to help me now?”
Michael Dennehy, a political consultant who helped engineer the late GOP Sen. John McCain’s two presidential primary wins in New Hampshire, says changing dynamics will be a major factor Tuesday.
“People may forget what it was like during the Great Recession, the total collapse of the real estate market that led up to the Tea Party revenge midterm in 2010,” Dennehy said.
When the dust settled that November, only a popular Democratic Gov. John Lynch was left standing, with the Legislature going 3-1 Republican.
“I’m not sure it’s going to reach that kind of Republican blowout, but we’re going to see GOP wins across the board, and I didn’t see that even a month ago.”
Democrats claim firewall
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley has seen midterms wash in and wash out incumbents in swing state New Hampshire, but he believes they’ve built a solid firewall with incumbents who can survive against the odds.
“These midterms are always unpredictable but we’re up to the task,” Buckley said. “We’ve got a senator and two members of the House who have not only accomplished a lot, but they are determined to keep helping Granite Staters who are still struggling.”
Warren learned firsthand the power of the ground game when she unseated a popular Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., in 2012.
“Roger Lau, my field director (and later, Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign manager), said, ‘Just fight him to dead even and we will carry you across the line. We will give you two points by getting out, doing the hard work and making it happen,’” Warren recalled. “We beat that guy by seven and a half points.”
Matt Schlapp, a past lobbyist and current chairman of the American Conservative Union, said Bolduc’s victory would epitomize what he called an “American un-wokening.”
“Something happened, we have woken up, we are going to take this country back, and the general is going to lead the charge,” Schlepp declared.
His wife, Mercedes, was director of strategic communications in the Trump White House.
“You all know what it takes to win elections and understand politics like nobody else in the country,” she told the pro-Bolduc crowd.
Warren said on this point, they agree.
“How you mark your ballot for Senate, Congress and governor, up and down the ballot may determine the direction of this country,” Warren said. “America, once again New Hampshire, we are looking at you.”