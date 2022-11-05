Close N.H. races come down to ground game
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she learned firsthand the power of the get-out-the-vote effort when she defeated Sen. Kelly Ayotte, D-N.H., by only 1,017 votes in 2016.

DURHAM — After a record onslaught of negative, often toxic TV advertising, New Hampshire voters will shut out the noise and get the last word on Tuesday.

Political observers agree the number of undecided voters who will actually show up at the polls had shrunk to a small number by week’s end.

Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham said he's on the verge of perhaps beating Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., due to the following he's built over two years traveling to every town and city in the state. Here he engaged in pep talk in Loudon with State Rep. Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia.