Eating five servings a day of fruits and vegetables may help you achieve a healthier, longer life, according to new research published in the journal Circulation.
The suggested dietary goal stems from researchers’ analysis of data from studies involving more than 2 million people worldwide who were tracked for up to 30 years.
In that time, those who ate five servings daily of fruits and vegetables were 13% less likely to have died than were people who ate two servings. That included lower risks for dying of cardiovascular disease (12% lower), cancer (10%) and respiratory disease (35%).
People with the lowest risks consumed two servings of fruit and three of vegetables daily, but eating more than five servings a day total did not provide additional benefit.
Also, not all fruits and vegetables were equally protective. Starchy vegetables — such as peas, corn and potatoes — and fruit juices were not linked to a lower risk of death. More beneficial, however, was consumption of green leafy vegetables and fruits, and vegetables high in vitamin C or beta carotene (such as citrus fruits, berries or carrots). A whole fruit is generally considered to be one serving, as is 1 cup of cut-up fruit.
For vegetables, 1 cup constitutes a serving for most fresh, frozen or canned vegetables. But for raw, leafy green vegetables, 2 cups make up one serving.
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend daily consumption of 2 1/2 cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruit, but they note that more than 80% of Americans fall short of the recommended amounts.
Rather than measuring everything, guidelines suggest you fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables when eating a meal.