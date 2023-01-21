Military members and their families have unique mental health needs. But a study shows that up to 35 percent of military recipients don't have access to adequate psychiatric care despite government insurance that covers such services.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study looked at 39,487 U.S. Zip codes with at least one beneficiary of Tricare, the Defense Department health-care program that covers uniformed service members, retirees and their families. Researchers combined data from a variety of federal sources with community information.