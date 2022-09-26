LIFE-HEALTH-EMPTYNEST-DMT

It’s common for parents to find letting go to be a painful experience, even though they encourage their children to be independent.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Sending children off to college or into the real world usually is a proud time for parents. But there also can be sadness, especially when the last child leaves home.

Empty nest syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a phenomenon where parents experience feelings of sadness and loss when the last child leaves home.

Jessica Sosso, M.D., is a physician

in Family Medicine in Sparta, Wisconsin.