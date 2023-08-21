Stephen Singer

Stephen Singer speaks during the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive Kickoff and the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center rededication on July 25 in Manchester. The buidling, at 425 Reservoir Ave., has undergone a renovation. The Gail Singer Blood Drive is celebrating its 40th year this year, and is the largest drive in New England. It is held in honor of Gail Singer, Stephen’s sister-in-law, who died of leukemia in 1984 at age 29.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader file

Roll up a sleeve and help save lives this summer. The American Red Cross is proud to present the 40th annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive on Wednesday and Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For four decades, the Singer family has hosted this drive to honor the memory of the late Gail Singer, who passed away from leukemia in 1984. She was just 29 years old.