Stephen Singer speaks during the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive Kickoff and the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center rededication on July 25 in Manchester. The buidling, at 425 Reservoir Ave., has undergone a renovation. The Gail Singer Blood Drive is celebrating its 40th year this year, and is the largest drive in New England. It is held in honor of Gail Singer, Stephen’s sister-in-law, who died of leukemia in 1984 at age 29.
Roll up a sleeve and help save lives this summer. The American Red Cross is proud to present the 40th annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive on Wednesday and Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For four decades, the Singer family has hosted this drive to honor the memory of the late Gail Singer, who passed away from leukemia in 1984. She was just 29 years old.
For Gail’s son, Michael Singer, who was quite young when his mother died, this drive allows him to cherish her lasting legacy.
“With the first blood drive, my uncle, Stephen Singer, turned the tragedy and devastation of losing my mom into a lifesaving endeavor. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been saved through blood donation. While my mom is no longer here, her memory and legacy endure year after year through the incredible drive that bears her name,” said Michael Singer, co-chair of the drive’s planning committee.
Throughout its 40-year history, the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive has collected 25,000 pints of lifesaving blood. Every two seconds someone in this country needs blood — and in New Hampshire, the Red Cross needs to collect 165 pints a day to meet patient demand.
“The Red Cross of Northern New England is proud to host this blood drive. It is our region’s largest and longest-running drive,” said Stephanie Couturier, CEO, Red Cross Northern New England Region. “This is a beautiful way for the Singer family to honor Gail’s memory while helping to ensure that blood is available when patients need it most. We are so grateful for the Singer family’s dedication to our lifesaving mission. Their passion is inspiring.”
“We love doing this – and we’re thrilled to help our community,” says Stephen Singer, Gail’s brother-in-law and co-chair of the drive’s planning committee. “This drive is important to our family because we know the blood collected each year will help trauma patients and those fighting cancer, like Gail. That would make her proud. We thank the people of New Hampshire for their loyal support. The enduring success of this drive is because they have committed to making blood donation a part of their lives.”
Currently, the Red Cross is facing a looming blood shortage, making it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. Whole blood donors are eligible to give every 56 days. You can help keep the blood supply strong by making an appointment to donate at the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive.
“This year there’s an extra hint of sadness, as we also remember my father,” added Michael Singer. “He donated blood countless times, and through his own bout with blood cancer, was also a recipient of hundreds of pints. I can’t think of a better way to honor both of my parents, and the way they lived their lives, than to pay it forward by giving the gift of life.”
All presenting donors at this year’s drive will receive a Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive commemorative T-shirt, Red Cross tote bag full of giveaways from generous local business supporters and a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice. One lucky attendee will also win the “golden ticket prize” — a pair of concert tickets to see the Zac Brown Band at The Bank of NH Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 3, courtesy of Binnie Media.
Appointments are encouraged for this blood drive. To reserve your spot today, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code “SINGER.”