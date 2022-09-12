LIFE-HEALTH-HAPPIER-LIFE-DMT

According to the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy and whole grains is needed for optimal energy.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Do you wake up feeling sluggish most mornings? Have caffeinated beverages become a necessity to help power you through the day?

If this sounds familiar, it’s time to ditch the quick fixes you rely on, and develop an energy management plan. Getting started may seem daunting, but soon you’ll be energized to keep going once you recap the benefits of a happier, healthier and more productive lifestyle.

Jolene Hanson is a clinical social worker in Psychiatry & Psychology in Mankato, Minnesota.