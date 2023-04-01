Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C. She has encouraged the health insurance industry to close “technical loopholes.”  

 Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

For decades, U.S. hospitals have generally stonewalled patients who wanted to know ahead of time how much their care would cost. Now that’s changing — but there’s a vigorous debate over what hospitals are disclosing.

Under a federal rule in effect since 2021, hospitals nationwide have been laboring to post a mountain of data online that spells out their prices for every service, drug, and item they provide, including the actual prices they’ve negotiated with insurers and the amounts that cash-paying patients would be charged. They’ve done so begrudgingly and only after losing a lawsuit that challenged the federal rule.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) on February 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C. He has encouraged the health insurance industry to close “technical loopholes.” 