DERRY -- Mission Zero, the state's campaign to end the boarding of mental health patients in crisis in hospital emergency rooms, is gaining speed. At the front of that advance is the Center for Life Management, a community mental health center in Derry, where people can walk in and get on-the-spot mental health care.

There is no clear-cut definition of crisis: It can be substance misuse, suicidal thoughts, depression, worry, a panic attack or the emotional burden of life events, including job loss, home loss or divorce.