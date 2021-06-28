Patients and health care providers aren’t always on the same page when it comes to dementia. And stigma surrounding the disease factors into the disconnect, new AARP research shows.
Nearly 20% of adults 40 and older say they would feel ashamed or embarrassed if they had dementia, according to an AARP survey presented at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit. Health care providers, however, assume a much greater share of patients (about 70%) would feel this way if handed a diagnosis.
Loss of independence fuels the fear of a dementia diagnosis, the survey found — so does the thought of becoming a burden to others.
The research also reveals that far too many adults age 40 and older assume dementia is inevitable, when it’s not. Nearly half (48%) think it’s likely they’ll get dementia as they age; in reality about 11% of U.S. adults 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
“The harsh stigma dementia carries can overshadow the fact that a diagnosis is just part of a longer story, that people can continue to live meaningful lives for years to come,” says Sarah Lenz Lock, AARP senior vice president for policy and Global Council on Brain Health executive director.
“We found that most adults look to their health care providers for straightforward information on dementia, showing a great opportunity for improved lines of communication when it comes to brain health.”
Here are some tips for talking to your doctor about dementia:
When to talk: You can bring it up at any time — even in the absence of symptoms — but it’s especially important to raise the issue if you or a family member have noticed aspects of your memory, thinking or behavior are different than they used to be.
“And recognize that that concern doesn’t need to own you. It’s something that can be looked into to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep folks as good as they can be,” Mayo Clinic’s Ramanan says.
What to say: Give your health care provider a general idea of how your days are different now, compared to before.
“Are there things that you used to be able to do that you struggle with now? Getting a sense of what the biggest change is can often be very helpful as we try to triage the potential cause for the change,” Ramanan says.
Who to bring: Johns Hopkins’ Rosenberg strongly advises that people who have questions about their cognitive health bring an “informant” to their appointment. “You need another person besides yourself,” he says. A family member is ideal, he adds, because they can fill the physician in on family history as well as the patient’s history.
What to expect: Your primary care doctor will likely follow up on your concerns with some screenings. This could mean blood work or imaging tests to see if your cognitive issues are due to another disease or condition. Or your doctor may look through all of your medicines to rule out side effects from drugs.
There are also tests that assess memory, thinking and problem-solving abilities — so don’t be afraid to ask your doctor about them, says Isaacson of Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Medicare now covers a cognitive assessment for beneficiaries at the yearly wellness visit.