US-NEWS-ABORTION-DECLINE-GET

Amy Cox, Democratic candidate for Ohio State Representative, wears a shirt in support of Roe v. Wade while canvassing in Trenton, Ohio, on Oct. 23, 2022.  

 Megan Jelinger/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

The number of abortions reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control fell once again in 2020, extending a decade-long downward trend, largely driven by a decrease in rates among teens.

There were 620,327 abortions reported to the CDC in 2020, a 2% decline from the year before, according to data released Wednesday. The temporary designation of abortion as a non-essential service in the early days of COVID-19, clinic closures and decreased sexual activity because of the pandemic may have played a role, the CDC said.