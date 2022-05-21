John Broderick began visiting schools across New Hampshire six years ago with an urgent message about mental health.
“The way we treat mental illness in our country is immoral,” Broderick said. “It’s just flat-out immoral, and it doesn’t need to be that way.”
In his 370-plus school visits to date, Broderick, a former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has shared his own family’s deeply painful experience, made worse by what he describes as his own failure to recognize and respond appropriately to his son’s mental illness.
“The project started without much of a game plan,” Broderick said. “We just saw the need, or thought we did. And my own family’s journey with mental illness, which was front-page news here two decades ago, replete with my own mistakes and ignorance, was part of it, obviously.”
Since his first school visit, to Pembroke Academy in 2016, Broderick has spoken with 100,000-plus students and logged more than 95,000 miles in his black Jeep, driving to schools across the region. He’s learned some things — urgent things — about the mental health of our middle school- and high school-aged students.
He recently set those insights down in a short book, “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health,” which Dartmouth Health is publishing and will distribute to those who want to engage on the topic of mental health, particularly the mental health crisis affecting young people in the state and the nation.
“If anybody in New Hampshire or New England were at my elbow for the last six years and was listening to these kids, you would say, ‘We’ve got to fix this,’” Broderick said.
What Broderick hears from students is confirmed by the state’s mental health providers and advocates.
“The core issue with children, adolescents and adults is that psychiatric illnesses are extremely common, they’re very painful and they sometimes can be disabling and even deadly,” said William Torrey, M.D., Raymond Sobel Professor of Psychiatry and interim chair, Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine and Dartmouth Health.
“Historically, people and families have suffered alone with their feelings, and so they haven’t talked to each other. They haven’t connected. Both mental health and substance use disorders are very isolating.
“What Justice Broderick has done is just step out and talk about his own life experience, and he does it in an approachable, humorous, intelligent and friendly manner, and that gives people permission to speak up about their own experience,” Torrey said.
“Adolescents feel comfortable talking to him, families feel comfortable, and it creates a community of people. We’ve all been touched by mental health and substance use disorders.”
To help Broderick get his message to a wider audience and foster a meaningful conversation on mental health, the New Hampshire Union Leader and Seacoast Media Group are collaborating on a series of stories — one a month for the next 12 months — called “Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey.” It begins this month, which happens to be mental health awareness month. The series is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.
We’ll be casting a wide net to bring you the stories of those who are struggling to get the care they need and the loved ones who support them. We’ll talk to mental health care providers and social workers on the front lines of the crisis. We’ll also identify why we are failing those in need and what can be done about it. In short, our goal will be to name the problems and identify solutions.
For a wide range of mental health resources, go to dartmouth-health.org/mental-health.
As you read, we invite you to share your mental health experiences at mentalhealth@unionleader.com and news@seacoastonline.com. We’d like to have a conversation about mental illness with those whose lives have been touched by it. We expect that’s pretty much everyone.
That conversation can take place in part in our newspapers and websites, and our goal is also to host community forums to hear the challenges you and your family face and how all stakeholders can do better. Ultimately, we hope to point toward solutions to get our state, region and nation moving in a more positive direction.
Please join us in this important conversation.
— Brendan McQuaid
President and Publisher, Union Leader Corp.
— Howard Altschiller
Executive Editor,
Seacoast Media Group